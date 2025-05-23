California Attorney General calls roundtable on tariff distress

On Friday morning, California business folks met with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to discuss what they face on the front lines of the tariff and trade war imposed on the Golden State. They had plenty to say.

Tariff pushback

What they're saying:

High prices in California have always been a challenge. But with tariffs, businesses and consumers alike face additional, expensive goods, even on necessities.

"We're not going to stand by while the president unlawfully seeks to impose tariffs that hurt our economy," said Bonta.

A San Diego housing developer says he's already canceling projects due to investor fears of the tariffs.



"That, in turn, puts fear in me. I'm less likely to move that early part of the project forward if I don't think the rest of the money is going to follow," said Andrew Malick, housing developer with Malick Infill Development.

Global SF tries to bring new businesses into the U.S.

"They are worried whether they're going to stay, whether they're going to be able to succeed or whether they should just move on and leave the country for that matter," said Darlene Chiu Bryant, executive director of Global SF.

Bonta appreciated just how tariffs can tie up everything.

"I think the fact that the state is really looking at how the tariffs are going to roll out and not just impact manufacturers directly, but also the ancillary effects that they'll have on businesses and consumers, really speaks to the severity and importance of this issue now," said East Bay Economic Development Alliance Director Stephen Baiter.

"We're raising prices in all sorts of different ways on the cost of doing business, the cost of manufacturing, the cost of producing, and we're also limiting our workforce; not a good recipe for success," said Peter Katz, co-chair of the Silicon Valley Coalition of Chambers of Commerce.

"Which only motivates us more and makes us more resolute to our commitment in advancing this lawsuit and get a court order blocking these tariffs," said Bonta.

Economic Uncertainty

Businesses say they live or die on the clarity of governmental policies.

"I do hope that we gain some more clarity for our businesses here on the ground to stay open," said Marina Petcurina of the SF Chamber of Commerce.

Tariffs are placed on goods, not services; what about lawsuits on behalf of service industries such as shipping, construction, healthcare, home sales, trucking, teaching, even warehousing to well drilling for illegal taxes or attacks on services?

"Absolutely. People who provide services absolutely rely on goods and products to deliver their services and those are impacted by the tariffs," said Bonta.

Make no mistake, the tariff and trade war is now a fully engaged legal war as well.