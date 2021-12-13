California attorney general will investigate deadly shooting by Antioch police

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday the California Department of Justice will review the officer-involved shooting that ended a long standoff between a 55-year-old resident and Antioch police on Friday.

Police were called at 1:11 p.m. to reports of shots fired near Dove Court, where a man was shooting at homes and cars while walking down the street carrying a rifle.

The man was wearing military-style clothing and body armor.

The man went back in his home on Dove Court and police ordered a shelter-in-place for the area, which included parts of James Donlon Boulevard and Hummingbird Drive. Officers from Brentwood, Pittsburg, and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office joined Antioch officers in surrounding the residence.

The suspect sporadically fired from the home -- at least 30 shots, Antioch police reported Monday -- and police tried negotiating with him. He also shot down a police drone.

The standoff stretched into the evening until 7:07 p.m., when a fire started inside the home and engulfed it. As the suspect came outside, he was shot and killed by SWAT officers.

The California Department of Justice's California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Northern California deployed to the scene. Once the investigation is complete, it will go to the California Department of Justice's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.