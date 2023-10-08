California becomes 1st state to ban term 'excited delirium' as medical diagnosis, cause of death

The term excited delirium can no longer be used as a valid medical diagnosis or a cause of death in California.

Gov. Newsom signed a bill into law, making California the first state in the nation to ban the controversial term. A bill was written after the death of Angelo Quinto.

In 2020, the district attorney's office says Antioch officers restrained the 30-year-old by kneeling on him. He would die three days later.

The coroner concluded that Quinto died of "excited delirium", but the family says they believe he died of "asphyxia" after having been restrained for five minutes.

