California braces for 'mass fatalities' despite COVID vaccination efforts

California's top leader Tuesday provided an update that was both hopeful and grim.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced hundreds of thousands of more vaccines are headed to the state at the same time they're taking new steps to prepare for "mass fatalities."

Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Contra Costa counties were among those that received their first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Officials said 24 total locations were expected to get a shipment Tuesday, with five more locations planning to receive doses Wednesday.

Four locations, including Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, were the first to receive the COVID-19 inoculations on Monday.

At a briefing Tuesday, Newsom said 33,000 doses went out Monday which are part of the initial 327,000 Pfizer doses allocated for California. 60% of that total allotment was expected to be delivered by Wednesday throughout the Golden State.

Newsom also announced more vaccines are on their way, saying late Monday the state learned an additional 393,000 Pfizer doses are coming as early as next week.

The state is also anticipating 672,000 doses from Moderna by the end of the month.

The governor reiterated that California is set to administer 2.1 million doses by the end of the year.

"Light at the end of the tunnel but we're still in the tunnel, going through the most challenging and difficult surge we've experienced since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said.

On a sober note, he cited the state's historic high case count and said the state ordered 60 refrigerated storage units to be on standby at hospitals, along with 5,000 additional body bags.

"That should be sobering. I don't want people to run with that. I don't want people to scare folks but this is a deadly disease," said Newsom.

The state also released an emotional PSA encouraging people to wear a mask, physically distance, wash hands and stay home.

The governor noted the state has plenty of ventilators but hospital staffing remains the biggest concern.

"We are not at the finish line yet," said Newsom.

Guidelines outlined that front line healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff will get the first doses.

Wednesday, the state will start the process to prioritize who is next in line.

The governor noted teachers, farm workers and grocery store employees will be included in the discussion.