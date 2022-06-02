California cheer team calls for removal of schools chief after Black mannequin scandal

article

Attorneys and parents of the California High School stunt team are calling for the removal of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District after photos emerged of a predominantly white squad posing with a Black mannequin head.

At a news conference Thursday in front of district headquarters in Danville, one mother and her lawyer presented a cease-and-desist letter to Supt. John Malloy, demanding his removal "for his reckless perpetuation of false claims of racism and his endangerment of children."

The mother, representing the "cheer family," also wants a security detail for the cheer team and an independent investigator to get to the bottom of the mannequin scandal.

The parents wanted their demands met by 5 p.m. Thursday.

In response to the Black mannequin photo which appeared on the cheer team's Instagram account in mid-May, Malloy had called the image "intolerable," "offensive" and "racist." The squad had referred to the head as "Kareem."

Malloy also called it a "hateful and hurtful image," which does represent the values of San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The post has since been deleted. And a mother of a cheer member said the picture posted wasn't even this year's team.

However, now the lawyers representing the cheer team are saying the photos are a result of a "disgruntled mother" whose Black daughter didn't make the team –despite many questions about how that mother could have had access to the team's official Instagram account.

In an email sent May 31, the Dhillon Law Group of San Francisco – headed by Harmeet K. Dhillon who was also the former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party – put both Malloy and principal Megan Keefer "on notice" regarding their "despicable, malicious, and damaging conduct towards innocent children."

The letter was written by attorney Karin M. Sweigart.

According to the letter, the results of the cheer tryouts were posted on the team's Instagram account on May 20 by an anonymous student.

Seven African Americans tried out for the cheer team and one did not make the team out of a total of 107 students who tried out. There are about 40 students on the varsity cheer squad.

Then, about an hour after the announcement of who made the team, the cheer advisor received messages from the mother of the one African-American student who did not make the team asking why her daughter’s number was not posted, according to the Dhillon Law Group.

The cheer advisor offered to meet with the mother and go over the score sheets.

But the mother couldn't believe that her daughter didn't make the team and with "malicious intent" retaliated against the cheer program by making up a social media post accusing the team of being racist, the Dhillon Law Group alleged.

The post made the head look like it was the team's unofficial mascot, instead of the school's real mascot, the grizzly bear.

"At this time, the Cheer Team has reason to believe that both the student and the mother participated in verbal and written defamation against the Cheer Team," the letter reads.

A Bay Area cheer team seen posing with a dark-skinned mannequin.

However, the Dhillon Law Group could not explain how the pictures of the mostly white girls posing with a floating Black mannequin made their way to the team's official Instagram page, @californiahscheer, which have since been deleted, or how the Black mother or her daughter would have had access to the account, which has since been made private.

"The level of fault between the two is not yet know and likely will not be known until court ordered discovery," the letter states. "Accordingly and for clarity in this document, the Cheer Team refers to these parties as "Disgruntled Student" and "Disgruntled Mother."

In addition, the Dhillon Law Group said that the mannequin the squad used was likely darkened in color by the disgruntled mother.

The mannequin head the squad has used as their mascot head for the last five years is not Black and was likely altered to "manufacture controversy," Dhillon said.

In fact, the cheer team was gifted "Karine" by a former cheer member who is now a cosmetologist to try out new hairstyles, the letter stated, and once, brought the head to a meet.

After they had a particularly good performance, the Dhillon lawyers said the team decided the mannequin was good luck and made her the team mascot.

"Karine shortly became a permanent fixture on the team," the letter stated, adding that the mannequin has also regularly appeared in the school yearbook.

And finally, the mannequin's name is not "Kareem," as was stated in the now-deleted Instagram post.

According to the Dhillon Law Group, the disgruntled mother's "defamatory post caught fire" and it was reposted to social media pages throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

Members of the cheer team woke up to death threats, doxxing and accusations that they were racists and committed racist acts all over social media, the Dhillon Law Group said.

Their parents and the cheer team immediately told the principal and the district what they thought had happened.

And "despite being armed with this information,"the Dhillon lawyers said Malloy put out public statements that made the young women out to be racists and liars.

The parents and cheer team accused Malloy of refusing to correct the record.

Malloy was unavailable for immediate comment on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Dhillon lawyers said the cheer team has suffered greatly because their side of the story had not been told, including getting harassed in the hallway and possibly having their college recruiting affected.