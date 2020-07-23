California church gathering flouts coronavirus safety measures

An outdoor church gathering drew wide condemnation from those who thought their large service in Redding, Calif. flouted coronavirus safety measures.

Thousands of people attended the gathered under the Sundial Bridge along the Sacramento River on Wednesday night with no social distancing and it didn't appear as if anyone was wearing masks.

KRCR News reported that the gathering was organized by a group called "Hold the Line," and that this gathering was part of a five-city tour around the state called the #LetUsWorship tour.

The TV station reported that the event was not organized or sponsored by Bethel Church even though many of its members were in attendance, according to the organizer Sean Feucht.

According to Feucht, organizers encouraged attendees to practice social distancing and told worshippers that they could give them extra masks.

However, Feucht said he can't enforce people to wear masks.

On Facebook, Feucht wrote: “Government leaders voiced support for outdoor protests in recent months, they should not be condemning Christians seeking to gather in worship. Masks were made available, social distancing was encouraged, and the gathering was held outside as an extra precaution. The freedom to worship God is the constitutional right of every American citizen and those who exercise this right should not be unfairly targeted for criticism.“