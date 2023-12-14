California cop on leave after video shows him pressing knee on teen's head

A police officer in Central California is on administrative leave after a video on social media shows him kneeling on a 15-year-old boy's head.

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borge said that an independent investigation is underway into the officer's alleged use of excessive force while trying to detain the teen.

The 1-minute video, captured on Tuesday, shows the officer pinning the boy onto a sidewalk with his knee on his head while holding the teen's arms behind his back.

"Based on what I observed, immediate action was taken. The officer was placed on administrative leave and we have launched an independent investigation into his actions," Borges said in a written statement. "I want to ensure our community that we will address this situation assertively, swiftly and with full integrity. Seaside PD believes in our motto, TRUST, and those who engage in any form of misconduct will be held accountable. We value your trust. I value your trust and we will do the right thing."

"Relax, relax. What are you doing? I didn't even do anything. Ah, my head," the boy can be heard saying as the officer continues to handcuff him with his knee still on his head.

The person recording the encounter tells the officer that the teen is a minor.

The officer in question was identified as John Crivello, according to KSBW's Felix Cortez. The news outlet said the incident occurred as the teen was walking home with a cousin and two friends, when they were stopped by Crivello. The officer was responding to reports of an armed person leaving a nearby park, when he encountered the group and stopped them for questioning, according to KSBW.

No firearm was found. The teen and his cousin were cited for resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, according to KSBW.

The police maneuver exhibited by the officer in the video may be controversial, as California police are prohibited from certain face-down holds due to their association with unintended deaths.