Free harbor boat tours at Port of Oakland starting Friday

article

The shimmer of sun on the water at the Port of Oakland is one of the Bay Area's most striking views, and members of the public can enjoy it from a unique vantage point via free harbor boat tours starting Friday.

The port is offering free evening tours on a Blue & Gold boat once a month beginning Friday and running through October 2024. Boarding is at the Oakland Jack London Terminal ferry dock at 10 Clay Street.

The Port of Oakland's 90-minute guided harbor tours take guests into the Oakland middle and outer harbors. The boat goes under the western span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge near Yerba Buena Island. Then the boat returns to Jack London Square. The live narration will give visitors the opportunity to learn about the Port's seaport operations. They will see the Port's iconic container cranes, mega-ships, and dockworkers up close.

This Friday's tour is sold out, but additional tours are scheduled for June 14, July 12, August 16, Sept. 13 and Oct. 18.

It is necessary to sign up for the tours to participate. It will be possible to sign up for the next tour on June 3. Online registration normally opens on the first Monday of each month for that month's tour.

To register, visit here.

The June 14, July 12 and August 16 cruises will run from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The Sept. 13 and Oct. 18 tours will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Boarding begins 15 minutes before departure.