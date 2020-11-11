California could decriminalize psychedelic drugs

article

A California lawmaker wants the state to decriminalize possession of magic mushrooms and other psychedelics as part of an agenda to ratchet down the war on drugs.

State Sen. Scott Wiener tells the San Francisco Chronicle he plans to introduce a decriminalization bill next year.

The San Francisco Democrat says the war on drugs has been a costly failure.

Some researchers believe that psilocybin -- the active ingredient in magic mushrooms -- shows promise for treating anxiety and depression.

Oakland, Santa Cruz, Denver and last week the state of Oregon all effectively decriminalized psychedelic mushroom use in some circumstances.