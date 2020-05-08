California COVID-19 cases rise to 62,512, deaths at 2,585

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

The Sonoma County Health Officer on Thursday amended the county's shelter-in-place health order to allow some retail stores such as bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, and clothing stores to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. The change in the order went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Oakland city officials on Thursday announced an additional five miles of streets that will receive soft closures to motor traffic to help support physical distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus response. The city launched the program on April 10 to support physical distancing for travel on foot, wheelchair and bicycle, and has since performed soft closures on about 20 miles of roadways, city officials said.

The upcoming Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend at Sonoma Raceway is canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR and track owner Speedway Motorsports announced on Friday.

Sonoma County health officials have expanded free drive-through coronavirus testing to include health care workers and first responders with or without symptoms, symptomatic people over 65 years old, symptomatic people with underlying health conditions, and all essential workers with or without symptoms.

Statewide, there are 62,512 cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 have died. On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases was 60,614 and confirmed deaths were 2,504. The additional cases and deaths represent a 3.1%, and 3.2% increase, respectively.

As of Friday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

