High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
High Wind Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:48 PM PST until FRI 4:30 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

California crews rescue disabled man, wife from floods

By KTVU staff
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2

Crews rescue California couple from rain water

In Elk Grove, firefighters used a boat to move a disabled man and his wife out of their home after it became completely surrounded by rain water.

ELK GROVE, Calif. - As rains and floods swirled in Sacramento County, firefighting crews in El Grove used a boat to rescue a disabled man and his wife out of their home after it became completely surrounded by rain water.

The boat on Monday had to make several trips through at least four to five feet of standing water to rescue the couple and move the man's hospital bed and wheelchair.

Dan Achondo lives next door to his mother and father-in-law, and said he was doing his best to pump out the water himself. He was grateful for the professional hlep. 

"I just kept watching the water rise and rise and my pump wasn't keeping up with it," he said. 

With another storm expected on Wednesday first responders said the family did the right thing getting out of the house.

This couple was lucky, a driver in Sacramento County was found dead on Sunday inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99. 