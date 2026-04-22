California gubernatorial debate 1st face-off since Swalwell exit

The Brief With the California primary election only weeks away, the race for governor remains without a clear front-runner. There is a gubernatorial debate on Wednesday in San Francisco. Currently, Republican Steve Hilton leads with 17%, followed by Sheriff Chad Bianco at 14%. On the Democratic side, Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer are also polling at 14%.



With the California primary election only weeks away, the race for governor remains without a clear front-runner.

Candidates and political observers are hoping that could change after Wednesday night's debate in San Francisco.

The event marks the first debate since former East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell withdrew from the race following allegations of sexual assault. His departure leaves a packed group of Democrats vying for the state’s top office.

Six vying for seat

What we know:

The debate stage will feature the two leading Republicans, conservative commentator Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, alongside four Democrats: former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Biden administration health secretary Xavier Becerra, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Recent polling released this week by the California Democratic Party highlights the competitive nature of the primary. Under California’s "top-two" system, the two candidates who receive the most votes in the June 2 primary will advance to the general election, regardless of their political party.

Currently, Republican Steve Hilton leads with 17%, followed by Sheriff Chad Bianco at 14%. On the Democratic side, Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer are also polling at 14%. The data suggests a shift in momentum for Becerra, who previously polled in the single digits.

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Paying attention

Why you should care:

"What you also have are voters starting to pay attention," said David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University. "Now [they are] paying attention to the race."

The poll also indicated that the number of undecided voters has dipped slightly from 23% to 20%, signaling that the electorate is beginning to solidify its choices.

The size of the field remains a point of contention for party leadership. The chair of the California Democratic Party has expressed concern that there are too many Democrats running and is urging some of the remaining six candidates to step aside.

Recent shifts in the race include the departure of Democratic candidate Betty Yee, who dropped out earlier this week and endorsed Steyer. Meanwhile, Becerra gained a high-profile nod on Tuesday from California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

How you can watch

What's next:

Mail-in ballots are scheduled to reach California voters in approximately two weeks.

The debate will be held at KRON4’s San Francisco studio on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The debate will be televised across the state at six California stations owned by KRON’s parent company, Nexstar.