Dead gray whale along San Leandro shoreline

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The Brief A dead gray whale has washed up along the San Leandro shoreline near the Bay Trail south of Marina Park. Scientists will be performing a necropsy on the 12-meter adult whale to determine the cause of death. The experts have also advised that allowing the whale to naturally decompose is the safest and most environmentally appropriate option.



A dead gray whale has washed up along the San Leandro shoreline near the Bay Trail south of Marina Park.

In a news release and video released on Thursday, the city of San Leandro said they are coordinating with wildlife agencies, including the California Academy of Sciences and the National Marine Fisheries Service, to figure out what to do.

Scientists will be performing a necropsy on the 12-meter adult whale to determine the cause of death, the city said.

The experts have also advised that allowing the whale to naturally decompose is the safest and most environmentally appropriate option, the city said.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area and crews put up yellow tape to create a perimeter around the mammal.