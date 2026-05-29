East Bay pastor says rideshare drivers refuse service over guide dog

The Brief East Bay pastor Albert Macklin, who is blind, says rideshare drivers have refused him service at least seven times in the past two weeks because he travels with a guide dog named Winter. Disability Rights California says it has received similar complaints and notes that federal law requires businesses to accommodate people with disabilities who use service animals. Uber and Lyft say their policies prohibit drivers from denying rides to passengers with service animals, while Macklin is calling for stronger enforcement and better driver training.



An East Bay clergyman says he has faced repeated discrimination from rideshare drivers who refused him service because he travels with a guide dog.

Pastor Albert Macklin, who is blind, said multiple drivers declined to pick him up in recent days when they saw he was accompanied by his service animal, a dog named Winter. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday as he was heading home from East Palo Alto.

"I’m paying for a ride, and you still get refused," Macklin said. "You get tired of standing and waiting for a driver, only to have them cancel."

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Reliance on rideshare services

What we know:

Macklin, who leads services each Sunday at New Sweet Home Church in East Palo Alto, said he relies on rideshare services to travel throughout the Bay Area. In addition to his pastoral duties, he visits congregants who are sick or unable to leave their homes.

He said the refusals have happened at least seven times over the past two weeks. In one case, a driver offered to place the dog in the trunk of the vehicle. Macklin declined.

Advocates say such incidents highlight an ongoing problem.

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"Disability Rights California has received similar calls in the past, so we do think it is a significant issue," said Jia Min Cheng, the organization’s interim managing attorney.

Under federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, businesses must accommodate individuals with disabilities, including those who use service animals, Cheng said.

"Businesses are covered under ADA Title III, so they have to figure out a way to accommodate people with disabilities," she said.

Rideshare companies point to policies

The other side:

Rideshare companies say they have policies in place to prevent discrimination.

Uber said in a statement that it has a "zero-tolerance policy for confirmed service denials" and takes action against drivers who violate the rules. The company said its "...policies prohibit drivers from denying service to riders because of a service animal. There are no exceptions."

Lyft said it provides training to drivers that emphasizes the requirement to accept service animals.

Macklin said better enforcement and education are needed.

"There is no training with them," he said. "They cannot refuse you a ride because you’re disabled."

Legal experts say Macklin may have grounds to pursue action. For now, he said he is focusing on his ministry and preparing his next sermon, which will address the challenges faced by people living without sight.