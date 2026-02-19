California Dems gather in San Francisco to shape 2026 governor’s race, midterm strategy

The Brief California Democrats convene in San Francisco this weekend to set party priorities, consider endorsements and prepare for the upcoming midterm elections. Leaders, including Sen. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi say the California Democratic Party Convention is an opportunity to sharpen the party’s message and push back against the Trump administration. A crowded governor’s race and key congressional contests are in focus, as candidates work to consolidate support ahead of the elections.



California Democrats head into the weekend with a packed agenda — from narrowing a crowded field of gubernatorial candidates to preparing for the upcoming midterm elections.

Party leaders and activists will gather at San Francisco’s Moscone Center for the California Democratic Party 2026 State Convention. The three-day event gives state Democratic leaders an opportunity to set their agenda, outline party priorities, and meet candidates running for major offices.

Leaders focus on Trump agenda, midterms

What they're saying:

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff criticized what he called a politically motivated $600 million cut in public health grants and said the convention will allow Democrats to draw a contrast with the Trump administration.

"The convention, I believe, is an opportunity for us to focus again on our message and our policy agenda, our affirmative agenda," Schiff said. "But also to push back against this really destructive Trump agenda."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will be honored at the event, said Democrats are already preparing and strategizing for the midterm elections, where she is hoping for a blue wave.

"I think people understand what is at stake. The campaign of terror must end," said Pelosi.

Crowded governor’s race draws attention

Dig deeper:

In addition to setting legislative goals and considering endorsements, party delegates are expected to closely watch the crowded race for governor.

The field includes U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of the East Bay, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter of Southern California, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Recent polls show Republicans leading the wide field.

San Francisco State University political science professor Jason McDaniel said candidates will be looking to sew up support and narrow the field.

"There’s no one clear candidate," McDaniel said. "That’s why the polls are what they are and that’s why there are so many candidates still in the race."

Key congressional race in focus

Candidates seeking to fill Pelosi’s seat — including state Sen. Scott Wiener, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and political adviser Saikat Chakrabarti — are also expected to campaign heavily at the convention ahead of the June election.

"Will we come out of this with Scott Wiener seeming to be consolidating Democratic support, or will there be questions about factions and divisions still?" McDaniel said. "That’s what I’m looking for."

The convention begins Friday and runs through Sunday. It is expected to conclude with ratified endorsements and a clearer path forward for the party.