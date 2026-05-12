California 'Fans First' bill aims to cap skyrocketing concert ticket prices

The Brief The Issue: Bay Area concertgoers report being priced out of major events as ticket costs reach "out of control" levels due to resellers. The Legislation: Assembly Member Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) is sponsoring AB 1720, which would cap ticket resale prices at 10% above face value. The Conflict: While fans and Ticketmaster support the move, some consumer advocacy groups argue the bill strengthens Ticketmaster’s market monopoly.



As concert season kicks into high gear, the excitement of seeing a favorite artist live is being dampened for many by the sticker shock of skyrocketing ticket prices.

What they're saying:

At the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night, fans gathered for a Demi Lovato concert. Many who spoke with KTVU said they were lucky enough to snag tickets early, but they worry that the era of affordable live music is quickly disappearing.

"It's just fun. You forget about your daily life, and you laugh," said concertgoer Barbara Gallardo.

Fellow fan Heloisa Rodrigues agreed, noting that nothing beats "the feeling of hearing the artist so close to me... in real life."

However, the reality for many other fans is a "sold out" screen followed by astronomical prices on secondary markets.

The "California Fans First Act"

What we know:

State Assembly Member Matt Haney (District 17) says the current system is broken.

He has introduced AB 1720, also known as the California Fans First Act, to combat what he calls "speculators" who buy up inventory just to turn a massive profit.

"Everything from small shows to the biggest festivals are being taken advantage of by folks who want to profit and speculate," said Haney,"All of that extra money is going into the pockets of scalpers and speculators—not to the artists, not to the venues."

The bill proposes a strict cap: tickets for concerts and live events can not be resold for more than 10% above the original face value, including fees. Haney pointed to recent Sam Smith performances at the Castro Theater as a prime example of fans being priced out by bulk buyers looking for huge margins.

Mixed Reviews from Advocates

While fans like Mikey Mendrano—who says high prices are "stealing the opportunity" for thousands to see their favorite artists—support the bill, not everyone is on board.

The Consumer Federation of California has come out in strong opposition, calling the bill a "wolf in sheep’s clothing." The nonprofit advocacy group argues that by limiting the secondary market, the bill inadvertently hands more control to Live Nation—Ticketmaster.

In a statement, the group claimed: "This bill merely takes consumers for a ride and enhances the monopoly’s power over an industry it already dominates."

Several hurdles

For their part, Ticketmaster has signaled support for Haney's efforts, stating the legislation would protect both artists and fans.

KTVU reached out to secondary ticket platforms, including StubHub and Vivid Seats for comment but did not receive a response.

The "Fans First" bill still faces several hurdles. It must pass through both the State Assembly and the Senate. If successful, the legislation is expected to land on the Governor’s desk by early September.

For fans like Gallardo, the change can't come soon enough.

"I don't want to spend $1,000 for a ticket that should have been... $200," she said.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU