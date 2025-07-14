California farmworker who fell from greenhouse roof during chaotic ICE raid dies

The Brief A farmworker who fell from a greenhouse roof during a chaotic ICE raid this week at a California cannabis facility died Saturday of his injuries. Jaime Alanis, 57, is the first known person to die during one of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement operations. The Department of Homeland Security said it executed criminal search warrants at Glass House Farms facilities, which is a licensed cannabis grower. The farm in Camarillo also grows tomatoes and cucumbers.



Jaime Alanis, 57, is the first known person to die during one of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement operations. Yesenia Duran, Alanis’ niece, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Duran posted on the fundraising site GoFundMe that her uncle was his family’s only provider and he had been sending his earnings back to a wife and daughter in Mexico. Alanis worked at the farm for 10 years, his family said.

The United Farm Workers reported Alanis’ death prematurely late Friday. The Ventura County Medical Center later issued a statement authorized by the family saying he was still on life support.

"These violent and cruel federal actions terrorize American communities, disrupt the American food supply chain, threaten lives and separate families," the UFW said recently in a statement on the social platform X. The union does not represent workers at the raided farm.

The Department of Homeland Security said it executed criminal search warrants Thursday at Glass House Farms facilities in Camarillo and Carpinteria. Glass House is a licensed cannabis grower. The farm in Camarillo also grows tomatoes and cucumbers.

US Customs and Border Protection officers make an arrest after pulling a person out of their vehicle outside a Federal Immigration raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California, on July 10, 2025.



Alanis called family to say he was hiding and possibly was fleeing agents before he fell about 30 feet from the roof and broke his neck, according to information from family, hospital and government sources.

Agents arrested some 200 people suspected of being in the country illegally and identified at least 10 immigrant children on the sites, DHS said in a statement. Alanis was not among them, the agency said.

"This man was not in and has not been in CBP or ICE custody," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a greenhouse and fell 30 feet. CBP immediately called a medivac to the scene to get him care as quickly as possible."

Four U.S. citizens were arrested during the incident for allegedly "assaulting or resisting officers," according to DHS, and authorities were offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person suspected of firing a gun at federal agents.

Federal agents and National Guard members block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a nearby licensed cannabis farm on July 10, 2025 near Camarillo, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Expand

During the raid, crowds of people gathered outside the facility in Camarillo to seek information about their relatives and protest immigration enforcement. Authorities clad in military-style helmets and uniforms faced off with the demonstrators, and people ultimately retreated amid acrid green and white billowing smoke.

Glass House said in a statement that immigration agents had valid warrants. The company said workers were detained and it is helping provide them with legal representation.

"Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors," it said.

The business was co-founded by Graham Farrar and Kyle Kazan. Farrar has donated to California Democrats including Gov. Gavin Newsom, a vocal critic of Republican President Donald Trump, according to campaign finance records. Kazan has donated to both Democrats and Republicans.