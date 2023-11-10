California Forever: 1st tour of Solano County land bought for $800M under mysterious circumstances

For the first time, we're getting a tour of the massive land in Solano County that was purchased under mysterious circumstances.

A group of Silicon Valley billionaires who call themselves "California Forever," spent $800 million to buy more than 50,000 acres of land between Fairfield and Rio Vista.

The area is about the same size as the city of Oakland. The tour showed agricultural land, dry grasses, grazing sheep and windmills.

Jan Sramek, the founder and CEO of California Forever, told KCRA3 in Sacramento, that he's planning to build a new community that embodies his and other investors' vision of the California dream.

"We're just trying to build a great walkable community that everyday residents of Solano County and other places can live in," Sramek said on Thursday. "We have water rights sufficient to build a community and we're looking at acquiring additional ones. We would build our own water treatment plant, sewer treatment plant, all the infrastructure we would build ourselves."



The land will be used for open space, agriculture, solar farms, and habitat conservation.

Organizers also say they hope to build a community in which people who work there, can afford to live there.

Solano County officials have explained that building a city over what is farmland would ultimately be up to voters via approving a ballot initiative to allow for urban uses on that land. Currently, the purchased land is intended only for agricultural use.