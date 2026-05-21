California gas prices reaching all-time highs ahead of Memorial Day

The Brief According to AAA, about 87% of people who plan to go out of town on Memorial Day choose to drive. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in California has reached $6.14. That price tag is more than a dollar higher than the national average. Still, AAA says the high costs are not hindering too many holiday plans, projecting that nearly 6 million people from California will travel at least 50 miles from home.



Travel for Memorial Day weekend kicks off today, with experts expecting nearly 6 million Californians to travel away from home despite statewide gas prices reaching all-time highs.

California gas prices

Driving remains the most common way for holiday travelers to get away this weekend. According to AAA, about 87% of people who plan to go out of town choose to drive.

By the numbers:

However, the cost of making that trip is on the rise, driven heavily by gas prices. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in California has reached $6.14. That price tag is more than a dollar higher than the national average, and more than a dollar higher than the state average at this time last year.

Still, AAA says the high costs are not hindering too many holiday plans, projecting that nearly 6 million people from California will travel at least 50 miles from home.

"We have a lot of people looking at taking shorter trips, staying closer to home or just budgeting more for gasoline, or cutting back on what they're spending for hotel, dining or shopping," an AAA representative said.

What you can do:

For those who do plan to hit the road, AAA advises starting the trip early. Traffic is expected to become very heavy after 3 p.m. on Thursday, and getting stuck in gridlock will only negatively impact drivers' gas mileage.