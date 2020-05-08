California governor showcases re-opened florist shop just ahead of Mother's Day

On the first day that some sectors of the retail industry could begin offering curbside pickup, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday chose a florist shop - just ahead of Mother's Day -- to discuss how businesses can reopen while also maintaining public health.

He gave a shoutout to the eight employees at Twigs of Sacramento, whom he noted were all wearing protective gear and masks.

"We will move through Phase 2 together as a state," he said.

He also gave a special nod to locally owned shops: "If you have to go an extra block or two, seek them out. Don't just go to that big-box retailer."

Almost two dozen counties -- nearly half of California's total -- have reached out about reopening earlier, he said. None of them in the Bay Area, where health officers in most of the region are holding off on throwing open their doors just yet.

However, reopening “doesn’t mean customers are comfortable and confident yet," he said.

Newsom said he'd love to be able to make more announcements of reopenings in the future, but at this time, it's just not possible because the coronavirus testing and the science to cure people just isn't there.

To date, more than 875,000 tests have been done in California so far in a state of 40 million people. More than 2,500 people have died; 81 in the last 24 hours alone.

Highlighting some more positive news, Newsom said that the number of hospitalizations and people being sent to Intensive Care Units was down modestly.

His updates came after releasing guidance on Thursday to help drive reopening – with modifications – for some sectors including retail, manufacturing and logistics.

Retailers should increase pickup and delivery service options and encourage physical distancing during pickup – like loading items directly into a customer’s trunk or leaving items at their door.

Retailers should install hands-free devices, if possible, including motion sensor lights, contactless payment systems, automatic soap and paper towel dispensers, and timecard systems.

Manufacturing companies should close breakrooms, use barriers, or increase distance between tables/chairs to separate workers and discourage congregating during breaks. Where possible, create outdoor break areas with shade covers and seating that ensures physical distancing.

Warehouses should minimize transaction time between warehouse employees and transportation personnel. Perform gate check-ins and paperwork digitally if feasible.

Warehouse workers should clean delivery vehicles and equipment before and after delivery, carry additional sanitation materials during deliveries, and use clean personal protective equipment for each delivery stop.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.