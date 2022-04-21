California has the worst air quality in the country, study finds

California remains as the state with the worst air quality in the country, a new study found, and the Bay Area is among the worst urban regions as well.

The annual "State of the Air" study by the American Lung Association found that California has 11 of the top 25 polluted cities in the country. In terms of "Year Round Particle Pollution" and "Short-Term Particle Pollution", the Bay Area (San Jose-San Franciscio-Oakland area) was ranked fourth out of more than 200 cities in the country.

"Nearly every Californian lives in a community impacted by poor air quality," said Will Barrett, National Senior Director for Clean Air Advocacy for American Lung Association. Close to 98% of Californians live in a county impacted with poor air quality, according to the study.

People of color are disproportionately impacted by air pollution, study found. People of color are three times more likely to live in an area with failing grades for air quality categories, according to the study.

Researchers also found that climate change and wildfires made improving air quality in California more difficult.