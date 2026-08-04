California health officials urge vaccinations ahead of school year

The Brief California public health officials are urging families to ensure children receive all required immunizations before the upcoming school year begins. State law mandates specific vaccinations for all students entering transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as those advancing to seventh grade. The renewed push comes as California reports 52 confirmed measles cases this year, more than double the total recorded in 2025.



As the upcoming school year approaches, public health officials are urging families to prioritize obtaining all required vaccinations for their children.

The push follows recent changes to federal vaccine recommendations. California rejected those rollbacks and continues to enforce its own standards through the California Department of Public Health, as states retain authority to establish individual vaccine policies.

California law requires schools to verify immunization records for all new student admissions from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as all students advancing to seventh grade. Students must receive these vaccines prior to attending public schools, private schools, or licensed childcare centers:

Polio

Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis/whooping cough)

Hepatitis B

MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Families are advised to check with their local school district regarding additional regional requirements. For example, the San Francisco Department of Public Health recommends tuberculosis screening for students entering a new school following a tuberculosis outbreak at Archbishop Riordan High School last year.

Medical experts stress that high vaccination rates are essential to preventing illness in classrooms.

"It's especially important in school where children are together," said Dr. Dean Blumberg of UC Davis Health. "They're sometimes very close together and if a disease outbreak occurs, it could really go through the school, so we want to make sure that the schools are safe environments for children to learn and we want to make sure that we prevent outbreaks."

Blumberg noted that maintaining a high level of community protection is especially vital for measles containment. "For measles, we really need about 95% or more people to be immune," Blumberg said. "If the immunization rate falls below 95%, then if a case is introduced at school, it could really spread rapidly."

To assist families facing financial or coverage barriers, the federal Vaccines for Children program offers no-cost immunizations for eligible uninsured or qualifying children. Most health insurance coverage, including Medi-Cal, completely covers required vaccines.

Local health agencies are also hosting community immunization events. Berkeley Public Health is holding back-to-school vaccine clinics at the West Berkeley Family Wellness Center starting today at 9 a.m., with additional clinics scheduled for Aug. 5, Aug. 6, and Aug. 11 through Aug. 13.

The surge in clinics coincides with a sharp rise in infection numbers. California has confirmed 52 measles cases so far this year, more than double the 25 cases reported in 2025. Nationwide, the U.S. is experiencing its highest number of measles cases since 1992.