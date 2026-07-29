Cyclists urge action after fatal Skyline Boulevard crash in Woodside

The Brief Cyclists and residents urged Woodside leaders to work with Caltrans, the CHP and other agencies to address dangerous speeding on Skyline Boulevard in Woodside after the July 11 fatal crash. Town leaders said they support pursuing additional safety measures and plan to schedule a study session focused on improving safety along the corridor.



Cyclists and residents packed the Woodside Town Council meeting Tuesday night, urging local leaders to push for stronger safety measures after a speeding driver killed cyclist Jakub Solovsky on Skyline Boulevard earlier this month.

What we know:

Friends and fellow riders gathered to honor the 34-year-old East Palo Alto resident while calling on Woodside, Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies to address what they described as years of dangerous speeding along the scenic roadway.

A ghost bike now sits along State Route 35 in Woodside, where Solovsky was struck and killed on July 11 just before 11:30 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Porsche traveling northbound at a high rate of speed lost control on a curve, crossed into the southbound lane and struck Solovsky head-on as he was riding his bicycle on State Route 35, south of State Route 84. Solovsky was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Porsche was not injured, and investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

Solovsky, a research scientist from the Czech Republic and avid cyclist, was remembered by friends as both an accomplished rider and a compassionate person.

"He was such a kind person, such a kind soul. He was one of the strongest riders I've ever met. He would ride 150, 200 miles a day, but he would always go back and help people if they were behind. He'd go back to make sure they're okay," said Cindy Asrir of Redwood City.

Residents call for enforcement and safety improvements

What they're saying:

Several speakers told the Town Council that the issue extends beyond cyclists and affects everyone who uses Skyline Boulevard.

"This is not a cycling issue. This is Skyline residents, kids, visiting friends, hikers, walkers, legal drivers, and cyclists versus recreational lawbreakers, menacing us, and that needs to stop," said Anne Paulson of Los Altos.

"What happened to him is preventable," said Deirdre Crommie of Palo Alto. "I ride on Skyline all the time, and I'm very safe. I'm very experienced, and I do my best to be safe. But those speeding cars scare me when they whiz by me."

The South Coast Traffic Advisory Panel under the office of San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller has recommended additional signage, barriers, lower speed limits, speed cameras and other traffic-calming measures to reduce crashes at known trouble spots.

But many cyclists said enforcement should be the immediate priority.

"More important than having a lower speed limit is having patrol cars on Skyline to enforce the existing speed limit. A 25-mile-an-hour speed limit is useless if drivers can go 100 miles an hour or more with no consequences. You, as a town bordering and containing highways 84 and 35, can influence the Sheriff's Office, CHP, Caltrans, and the Legislature," Asrir said.

Town leaders expressed support for taking action and said they plan to schedule a study session dedicated to the issue.

"I think Caltrans needs to help us with speed mitigation. They do plenty of things that could slow people down….whatever we can do to help is important," said Paul Goeld, mayor pro tem of Woodside. "Somebody died here, and he's not coming back. He was taken far too early at 34 years old, which is just a tragedy. And I think that that's a serious issue. And I think this has gone on quite long enough."

Mayor Brian Dombkowski said he has seen increased enforcement at times but acknowledged sustained patrols are needed, particularly on weekends. He also said the town has a limited budget, but plans to work with county and state agencies to identify solutions.