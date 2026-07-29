Richmond couple shot celebrating 31st anniversary

The Brief Anniversary turned violent: A Richmond couple celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary was shot multiple times after leaving a bank ATM. Severe injuries: The husband, Sebastian, was shot in both legs, while his wife was struck seven times. Both are recovering from extensive physical and mental trauma. No arrests made: Richmond Police say they are actively following leads and reviewing surveillance footage from the area, but no arrests have been announced.



What was supposed to be a joyous anniversary celebration turned into a nightmare for a Richmond couple who were shot multiple times while driving to dinner.

Richmond police are actively investigating the July 15 shooting, which left a husband and wife with severe injuries. No arrests have been made as authorities continue to check leads and review surveillance footage from the area.

Sebastian, a 49-year-old handyman and construction worker, told KTVU on Tuesday that he and his wife had driven his white pickup truck to a bank and used the drive-through ATM to withdraw cash for a celebratory anniversary dinner.

Just half a block away, near a fast-food restaurant, a sudden barrage of gunfire struck their vehicle about 7:30 p.m.

"I don't know who did it... why?" Sebastian said. "I don't have any enemies."

Sebastian was hit in both legs, while his wife was struck seven times in various parts of her body. Sebastian said he never saw the shooter because he was frantically trying to dodge bullets and find cover.

Financial strain and recovery

Sebastian Guzman was shot in Richmond on July 15, 2026

The physical and emotional toll has been immense for the family.

Sebastian is the sole breadwinner for his wife and two children. Now unable to walk without help, he has been forced to cancel upcoming construction jobs.

"How are we going to pay the rent? How are we going to survive?" Sebastian said. "Everything is about money. We have to pay bills without income... it's very hard for me."

At one point during the ordeal, Sebastian feared his wife would not survive her injuries.

While grateful she pulled through, he notes that she faces a long, painful recovery, and it will be months before he can walk and work again.

Moved by the family's plight, one of Sebastian's clients has started an online fundraiser to help them stay afloat while they recover.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Richmond Police Department.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU