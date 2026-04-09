Clouds block 'California Henge' picture-perfect display in San Francisco

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The Brief Photographers are gathering at the top of Nob Hill this morning to witness the "California Henge" phenomenon. The event occurs twice a year in April and September when the sun aligns perfectly with the San Francisco street grid and the Bay Bridge. Cloudy skies and incoming rain blocked the view for the 6:54 a.m. sunrise, though the event will return this September.



Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, the sun rose in what sky-gazers hoped would be a picture-perfect display known as the "California Henge," drawing photographers to the top of Nob Hill in San Francisco.

But the clouds blocked their view.

Sun in alignment with SF street grid

What we know:

The phenomenon occurs twice a year, in April and September, when the sun rises in perfect alignment with the San Francisco street grid. During the event, the sun shines directly through the span of the Bay Bridge.

While the "California Henge" is a highly anticipated event, visibility is heavily dependent on the weather.

Clouds blocked views

What's next:

Ideal conditions show the sun centered perfectly between the city's buildings, but current forecasts suggest the morning may not offer crystal clear skies. With rain entering the forecast, cloudy and gray conditions blocked the sunlight phenomenon.

The "Henge" occurs during both sunrise and sunset.

For those unable to capture the perfect shot this morning due to the weather, the phenomenon will occur again in September.