California high school principal on leave after pep rally dance causes stir

As schools are starting up once again, one Central Valley principal is already benched for the time being after participating in a controversial performance.

Robert Nunes, Buhach Colony High School's principal, has been placed on administrative leave after a video appears to show him and the school's mascot recreating a lap dance, sparking some blowback from the school's community.

The video shows Nunes in a chair as the mascot spins it around. Nunes, wearing sunglasses, removes them, tosses them aside, and pops a confetti cannon while the mascot dances towards and around him.

The two eventually switch places, with Nunes performing similar actions as the mascot remains seated.

The dance occurred Friday during the high school's "Back to School" rally. Nunes' leave was effective as of Monday.

Ryan Attebery's son, a 14-year-old freshman at the school, recorded the video. Attebery says the caption his son had for the video caught his attention, prompting him to take a deeper look.

Attebery says he himself likes to joke around himself and never takes things seriously, so such a situation had him gravely concerned.

He pointed out the "confetti moment" of the dance.

"What's weird is weird," Attebery told KTVU.

Some students told Attebery that Nunes is a good man and that he had heard great things about him.

"If he is what everyone says he is, I hope he gets his job back," Attebery shared.

Regardless, he called for some accountability for Nunes' actions.

"If students did the same thing at school, they would be suspended," he said.

People commented on the video, calling it "crazy" and "mad weird."

"[People] cannot tell wrong from right, good from bad, or what's appropriate for a school function," said one commenter.

However, not everyone agreed with the pushback and defended Nunes.

"Apparently you're not allowed to have fun as a teacher," said another commenter.

To those sentiments, Nunes said: "If it's not that big of a deal, do the same thing around kids and teens, make a video, and post it."

Towards the end of the performance, a speaker could be heard saying "What happens at Buhach, stays at Buhach."

According to the Merced Sun-Star, the speaker was Nunes himself.

The newspaper said the school's pep rally had a "Vegas" theme.

It's unclear if the mascot costume was being worn by a faculty or staff member, or a student.

In a statement, the Merced Union High School District said it is investigating the "incident" and that Nunes won't be participating in any school-related activities or responsibilities in the meantime.

"This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff," said Viviana Fuentes, the district's director of communications.

Executive Director Torrin Johnson and Associate Principal David Rogers will serve as Buhach Colony High School's acting principals while Nunes remains on leave.

