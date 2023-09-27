California Highway Patrol investigating freeway shooting in Oakland

article

A victim is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a Wednesday morning freeway shooting in Oakland, officials say.

California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the shooting that happened on eastbound Interstate 580 near Park Boulevard. CHP said they were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived at a local hospital for treatment at around 5 a.m.

CHP said the unidentified victim told hospital staff they were shot while driving along the freeway.

The eastbound lanes of I-580 were shutdown for about 45 minutes as officers investigated.

CHP said detectives are trying to identify a motive, any suspects and the vehicle involved.

If anyone has information or tips on this shooting, you are asked to call the tip line at (707)917-4491.

This is a developing story.