California hospitals expecting new crisis after surge of omicron cases

New cases of COVID tied to the omicron variant are overwhelming hospital emergency rooms in California.

A state-wide study conducted by the LA Times found the virus is now spreading at its fastest pace since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is expected to lead to another hospitalization crisis, despite evidence omicron generally causes minor symptoms compared to delta.

The high case rate is leaving hospitals to cancel scheduled surgeries and ambulances to face long delays in dropping off patients.

The unprecedented spread of omicron may peak soon, according to officials.

