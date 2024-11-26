California inmate accused of trying to kill officers

article

An inmate at a California state prison is accused of trying to kill two officers while he was being escorted back to his cell, according to prison officials.

The incident happened last Friday at California State Prison, Sacramento. Authorities said Ronald D. Yandell, 62, was being taken back to his cell by two peace officers after an appointment at the prison health building when he allegedly pulled out a makeshift weapon on the two officers, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

One of the officers deployed pepper spray three times before Yandell dropped the weapon. He was placed in constraints and was removed from the site area, officials said.

He was not injured nor were the officers.

The makeshift weapon was found at the scene.

The case is being sent to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Yandell is from Contra Costa County and has been serving a life sentence at the Sacramento prison since 2004 after he was convicted of first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.