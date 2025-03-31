San Jose man arrested in fatal weekend shooting

article

Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting at a San Jose home over the weekend, authorities said.

Locus Street killing

What we know:

The shooting occurred Saturday at 7:06 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Locus Street, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Suspect and victim weren't strangers

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the suspect knew the victim and had fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives identified the suspected gunman and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

About eight hours later, at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, officers arrested the suspect at a home in San Jose. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The killing marks San Jose’s fifth homicide of the year.