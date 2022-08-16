California ISO issues Flex Alert for Wednesday, Spare the Air alert also called

article

California's Independent Systems Operator – which manages the state power grid, has called a flex alert due to excessive heat from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

California ISO, made the announcement, roughly 24 hours in advance on Tuesday. The alert asks residents to voluntarily conserve in the late afternoon into the evening when power demands are the greatest.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," the operator's press release read.

The flex alert is called in part to prevent power outages.

State residents should:

Pre-cool their homes by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows.

During the flex alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Californians should:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Meanwhile, The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has called a Spare the Air alert on Wednesday for the second day in a row, due to wildfire smoke from fires burning elsewhere in the region.

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Hazy skies and the smell of smoke may been seen and smelled in certain parts of the region Wednesday, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed the 24-hour national standard that would prompt another Spare the Air alert.

Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs.

