New study says number of triple digit heat days will likely rise in the Bay Area

If you feel like the hot days are getting hotter and the dry days are getting dryer, you are right. The problem is it's going to get even hotter for longer, in the coming decades super sun protection and air conditioning will be essential.

On Tuesday, Discovery Bay, the place the National Weather Service would be the hottest in the Bay Area, neared 109 degrees.

The Delta breeze normally helps to make Discovery Bay not only bearable, but preferable to many residents and visitors. But, most of the folks here understand extreme heat is not to be trifled with.

"It doesn't stop us. We go out. We do most of our walking and bike riding in the morning and the evenings," said Mary Young, a decade-long Discovery Bay resident. "We love it out here."

"People will stay indoors, find places that are air-conditioned, and we can have less calls as a result," said Confire Assistant Chief Tracie Dutter.

To many, Discovery Bay is a summer wonderland, but even here at 109 degrees you won't see a lot of people outside.

But on super hots days, calls for heat illness from passing out to heat stroke can increase.

"We can be very busy and be responding to people with heat illness. That can happen when people don't realize the effect that can have our their body, and they're going about their normal day," said Dutter.

A scientific weather research center, the First Street Foundation, released a new study about how rapidly temperatures are rising. Currently, the hottest seven days of the year in Discovery Bay are expected to be 102 degrees or more.

"Over the next 30 years those days will actually increase to be 15 days So you would be expected to see 15 days," said First Street Research Foundation Founder Matthew Eby.

And, instead of a two-day hot spell, they too will be longer.

"We would expect to see four days over 102 degrees, in the next 30 years and that's what you'd expect to see every year, kind of past that," said Eby.

