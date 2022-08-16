Thunderstorms possible in parts of Bay Area Tuesday night into Wednesday

article

The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur in the south and the Diablo Range to the east.

Some of the storms could result in dry lightning, the weather service reported, saying this is a "low confidence high impact" situation.

Fire danger is already high in the Bay Area and Northern California, as inland temperatures will reach triple digits Tuesday through at least Thursday, prompting an excessive heat watch. People are advised to drink plenty of water, check on elderly people and those without air conditioning, and to limit outdoor activity when possible.

For Bay Area weather updates, go to https://www.weather.gov/mtr/.

Many will recall the Lightning Complex Fire from exactly two years ago today. The Bay Area was awakened early on a Saturday morning by a severe electrical storm.

The siege of dry lightning produced 11,000 strikes, instantly igniting vegetation fires.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park in the Santa Cruz mountains was destroyed in the fire, but the forest is recovering and visitors are even starting to come back to the partially reopened park.

The Lightning Complex fires merged into three separate "megafires" that bracketed the Bay Area -- the CZU, LNU and SCU lightning complex fires, which burned more than 843,000 acres in 13 counties and killed seven people. The fires caused significant damage to Bay Area drinking water infrastructure.

Lightning Complex Fires

Bay City News Foundation contributed to this story.




