California launches new portal for childcare for essential workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that the Department of Social Services is putting up a portal for childcare to help parents who are struggling to work while also finding care for their children now at home.

The initiative includes more than 400 "pop up" child care facilities.

Users will need to type in their zip codes and then see childcare options and reviews in their area.

His announcement came one day after Bay Area counties issued a modified shelter-in-place order that said childcare establishments, summer camps, schools, and other educational and recreational programs can operate to provide care and supervision for children to allow all who are working in essential businesses or outdoor businesses or performing minimum basic operations to access childcare. They must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer children.

On Thursday, Mayor London Breed sent out clarifications on her city's order to help clear up any confusion about what this means.

Under San Francisco's order, parents are not allowed to organize small group gatherings of children, she said. And this includes for recreational or any other purpose.

The definition of a childcare establishment is relatively broad to allow as many working parents as possible access to childcare so they can do their jobs, Breed said.

Schools, camps, and recreational institutions are allowed to operate solely for the purpose of providing childcare to parents allowed to work under the order. "You may not send your child to any of these establishments if you are not working," she said. "Youth sports teams may not meet, practice or play. Recreational gatherings of small groups of children are not allowed."

For more information on Calfornia's new childcare portal, click here.

