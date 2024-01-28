California man admits to firing over 35 shots at brother while chasing him across town

article

A Seaside man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder of his brother after chasing him across the city with a machine gun, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said.

Anthony Johnson pleaded guilty Monday and will be sentenced to 35 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Seaside police were dispatched to multiple locations on Nov. 28, 2022, following calls to 911 about gunfire between two cars that hit multiple civilian vehicles.

Featured article

The district attorney's office said more than 35 shots were fired. "Miraculously, nobody was injured," prosecutors said in a press release Thursday.

Johnson argued with his brother, Freddy Johnson, around noon at Anthony Johnson's home, prosecutors said.

When Freddy Johnson left in his silver Mercedes sedan, Anthony Johnson pursued him in a Nissan Maxima, firing multiple rounds from his vehicle, according to the district attorney's office. Two civilians reported their cars were struck by bullets.

Anthony Johnson was apprehended that evening in Santa Cruz County by the California Highway Patrol.