California has this many 'million-dollar' cities compared to rest of US

article

California is home to the most cities where the typical home value is $1 million or more, according to a new Zillow analysis.

The report showed the Golden State alone has 190 million-dollar cities, more than the next six states on the top 10 list combined. At the metro level, San Francisco ranked second after New York with the most-million-dollar cities at 67, with Los Angeles ranking third at 53. San Jose had 21.

The study also found that Los Angeles lost the most million-dollar cities since July, with seven falling below that mark. San Francisco lost four during that same timeframe.

Nationally, the U.S. has lost 58 million-dollar cities since the housing market peaked last July, according to Zillow. It's a dip from the previous year, when a new record was set for the most new million-dollar cities amid increased housing demand.

SUGGESTED:

The typical U.S. home is worth 4.1% less than it was last July, the Zillow Home Price Index found. In current million-dollar cities, the typical home lost 6.3% of its value during that time.

There are 32 states in the U.S. that have at least one million-dollar city.

Here's the top 10 million-dollar cities by state

To see the full study, tap or click here.