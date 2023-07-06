California mom gives birth to quadruplets on 4th of July

This Fourth of July was a very special one for a California couple.

"Then they were the fireworks yesterday. They took the show," said the mother.

The couple in Los Angeles welcomed quadruplets to the world at Cedars-Sinai. The hospital says the babies, two boys and two girls, were delivered by C-section at 34 weeks on Independence Day.

"I don't really have words for it. I'm a broken record now. I've said I'm running on adrenaline and it's been great. And if it lasts for another 16 years, then I think we'll be okay," said the father Yisrael Gutovich.

Featured article

The doctors say the babies are all doing great. The mom says they are still working on those official names, but for now, they are named Sweet Baby A Sweet Baby B, Sweet Baby C and Sweet Baby D.

If all goes as planned, they will all go home in a couple of weeks and meet their older brother who just turned three.