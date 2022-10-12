3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world.
Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
According to the global list, neighborhoods in only six U.S. cities made the cut - and three are in California!
They are Silver Lake in Los Angeles, Barrio Logan in San Diego, and Dog Patch in San Francisco.
Here's what Time Out had to say about each:
Silver Lake
Barrio Logan
Dogpatch
The neighborhood that took the top spot as coolest neighborhood in the world is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, known to many locals as the "country’s cultural capital," and the "epicenter of its underground scene," according to Time Out.
The first U.S. neighborhood to top the cool list is Ridgewood in New York City's Brooklyn/Queens border at No. 4.
Rounding out the list's top 10 coolest neighborhoods are Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal at No. 2; Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia at No. 3; Mile End in Montreal, Canada at No. 5; Barrio Logan in San Diego, California at No. 6; Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan at No. 7; Clifton, in Margate, UK at No. 8; Barrio Yungay in Santiago, Chile at No. 9; and Cours Julien in Marseille, France at No. 10.
