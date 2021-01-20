California: OK to use Moderna vaccine after illness reports

article

California state health officials said they are okay to resume administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from a Moderna batch linked to reports of illness.

On Wednesday, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan issued a statement to say providers could begin using vaccine doses from lot 41L20A immediately after they were paused on Sunday.

This decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies.

The state Department of Public Health on Sunday urged a pause in using a specific lot of the Moderna vaccine. That came after fewer than 10 people had possible allergic reactions after receiving shots at a San Diego vaccination site. But the state's epidemiologist said a safety review found "no scientific basis to continue the pause" and shots can resume immediately.

"These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based," Pan said.

Associated Press contributed to this story.