When voters in California turn in their ballots for the state primary on March 5, they will be asked to cast votes for state representatives.

State assembly members serve two-year terms and voters from all 80 districts have the chance to decide who represents them this year. State senators have four-year terms and half of the 40 seats are up for election in 2024.

See below for live results in all the California state Senate and Assembly races.

California state Senate election results

California Assembly election results