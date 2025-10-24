California prison sergeant charged with lewd acts against children

article

A prison sergeant from Martinez was charged with multiple counts of lewd acts involving children, prosecutors said.

Facing multiple felony charges

What we know:

William Daniel Eberly, 44, was arraigned Thursday on 11 counts, which include forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 and lewd acts on a child ages 14 or 15, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Featured article

"Crimes against children demand our unwavering commitment to justice," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "Thanks to the thorough work of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, we will vigorously pursue this case while ensuring the victims and their families receive the protection and support they deserve throughout the legal process."

Prosecutors said the alleged offenses took place between Nov. 1, 2020, and Dec. 12, 2024, and involved two girls. Eberly was employed as a correctional sergeant with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at the time of his arrest.

Pleads not guilty

Eberly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His bail was set at $1.02 million.