California Republican Haley supporters face candidate conundrum

The race for the White House swings through Georgia on Saturday, with President Joe Biden scheduled to arrive in Atlanta for a fundraiser and former President Donald Trump prepared to hold a rally in Rome, Georgia.

Both Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, are vying for undecided voters, an increasingly important group in the coming November election.

President Biden left the White House, fresh off his State of the Union Speech, hoping the momentum will help bolster his chances in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

Arriving in Philadelphia, he was asked about debating his rival.

"Will you commit to a debate with former President Trump?" a reporter asked.

Biden replied, "Depends on his behavior."

Both President Biden and former President Donald Trump face a divided nation where voters are seeing new fractures within their own parties.

One big question is who might win over moderate Republicans and other followers of Republican Nikki Haley who cast herself as a different generational choice, and a stark contrast for conservatives worried about Trump.

"He sets the tone for the party so see where it evolves, but I think the party is clearly shifting," said Christine Hughes, a Haley supporter and former chair of the San Francisco Republican Party.

"We had strong conservative values. Now, I feel it's shifting to a more populist party and it is changing," Hughes said.

Some republican Haley supporters say they are skeptical of Trump's chances in a general election...

"Frankly, I wanted a win. I just don't know that the former president can beat Joe Biden. There's too much baggage," said politician and businessman John Cox, another Haley supporter. Cox says in the general election he plans to stick with the Republican Party nominee and plans to vote for Trump.

Others worry about Trump's legal troubles.

"I think it's going to be a major distraction for President Trump and I think it's going to really challenge the Republican Party," Hughes said.

Former President Donald Trump met Friday with conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Florida. The Prime Minister posted a photo on his social media page.

Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania, another critical swing state.

Some Haley supporters said they were not impressed or swayed by Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday, and are sick of the divisiveness on both sides.

"Let's stop putting labels on things and try to make the best decision for the country," Hughes said.

