California sheriff seeks to destroy cars seized in sideshows

At least one sheriff in California does not plan on returning almost 90 vehicles seized after a massive sideshow bust over the weekend.

"I wouldn't waste your time coming out here or calling about your car because it's going to sit until a judge or DA tells us to let it go," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Patrick Withrow told KCRA 3 in Sacramento.

Withrow was talking about the 88 vehicles his deputies from a special sideshow task force seized Feb. 3 in Stockton.

Deputies also detained 150 people and arrested others, booking them in jail. Several guns and drugs were also found inside some of the cars, the sheriff said.

As part of the sheriff's zero-tolerance stance on sideshows, deputies are confiscating cars whose drivers do donuts and drive recklessly as evidence and then impounding them.

Deputies will also seek court orders to destroy vehicles they deem dangerous.

"We have search warrants for each one of these vehicles and we will search it, document it. If we have to fingerprint or take DNA samples, we will," Withrow said.

This is the first time Withrow’s office has seized this many vehicles, and he believes it will send a message.

Withrow warned: "Future sideshow activity will be met with the same level of enforcement."