California should have spent more COVID relief money on small counties

The California state auditor on Tuesday issued a report saying that large counties got more COVID relief money than small counties, even though some smaller counties had virus infection rates just as high as the large ones.

Auditor Elaine Howe's team found that counties with more than 500,000 residents ended up getting about $190 per person in $1.3 billion in CARES Act funding earmarked for California's 58 counties.

But she also found that counties will fewer than half a million residents received just about $102 per person.

Most of the Bay Area counties are considered large. But Marin, Solano and farther south, Santa Cruz, counties got the lesser amount.

Howe's audit found fault with the rationale behind giving smaller counties less money.

She said the California Department of Finance said there was a higher spread of COVID-19 in the 16 larger counties because of their greater population density. But, the audit found, the COVID-19 case data maintained by the California Department of Public Health does not support that assertion.

In fact, Marin County had a higher rate than the larger Kern County in central California.

Howe's recommendation is that the state should have more equitably shared the $1.3 billion in COVID relief funds to all counties.

In her opinion, the state should have first allocated $1.1 billion to the 42 smaller counties and the remaining $200 million across all counties on a per-person basis, which would have resulted in all counties receiving $179 per person in COVID relief funds.

"This allocation methodology would have addressed more counties’ needs for COVID-19-related funding because each county would have received the same funding per person," the audit stated. "Consequently, by not equitably providing counties with funds, there is greater risk that more small counties’ COVID-19-related funding needs were unmet."