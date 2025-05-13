California insurance commissioner approves State Farm emergency rate hikes

The Brief The approval comes after a three-day hearing in April where State Farm had to justify with data why the rate hike was necessary. The initial request from the insurance company came after the destructive Los Angeles wildfires in January that burned an estimated 16,000 buildings.



California's insurance commissioner approved a judge's ruling Tuesday that will allow State Farm to raise policyholders' insurance rates from 15% to 38%, depending on the type of property. The approval by state Commissioner Ricardo Lara comes after an administrative judge ruled in favor of the emergency rate hikes.

The decision will allow for State Farm rate increases of 17% for homeowners, 15% for renters and condo owners and 38% for rental dwellings.

The initial request from the insurance company came after the destructive Los Angeles wildfires in January that burned 16,000 buildings, primarily homes.

State Farm is California's largest insurer with roughly one million policies across the state.

In April, the company argued the emergency rate hikes would help State Farm rebuild its capital after the wildfires.

State Farm initially requested a 22% increase for homeowners, but the judge approved 17%.

During a three-day hearing that began April 8, the company was required to justify with data why the rate hikes were necessary.

According to the judge, the evidence the insurance company presented during the hearing "established a prima facie showing that State Farm is experiencing extraordinary financial distress, coupled with surplus depletion that threatens ongoing business operations."

When will State Farm rates increase?

Dig deeper:

The judge's decision was then approved by Lara on Tuesday.

"Let me be clear: We are in a statewide insurance crisis, affecting millions of Californians," the commissioner said in a statement. "Taking this on requires tough decisions. This is not a game. This is not a media-driven moment for some to exploit — this impacts people I am committed to protecting."

Though Lara approved the judge's ruling Tuesday, the order is still dependent on a complete hearing. The rate increase will take effect June 1.

"The emergency rate increase takes effect June 1, with a full rate hearing scheduled to start at a date determined by the judge."

As part of the approval, State Farm will also receive an immediate $400 million from its parent company to address financial concerns.

The other side:

Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group, called Lara's decision disappointing, FOX LA reported.

"Today’s decision forcing consumers to pay now but allowing State Farm to wait months before having to show its math is a great disappointment for consumers. Voter-approved Proposition 103 says a rate hike shouldn’t come before the rate justification, but that’s what happened here. State Farm policyholders, many of whom are struggling to get their claims paid by the company after the Los Angeles fires, are now facing double-digit rate hikes. Nevertheless, we will fully defend consumers’ right to fair rates in the upcoming hearings where State Farm will finally have to justify what they want to charge," said Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog.

Featured article