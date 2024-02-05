California storm photos show dramatic damage across state

Punishing weather across California killed a person in Santa Cruz County, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and felled trees in water-logged cities from Santa Rosa to Santa Barbara.

Here is what some of that damage looked like:

A cable car is seen on California Street in San Francisco, as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States on February 04, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A giant tree fell on a house on El Grande Dr. in San Jose, as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A boat washes ashore as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP v Expand

Waves turned mud brown by storm runoff water hit a pier as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW Expand

Trees fell on Grass Valley Road in the Oakland Hills near the Oakland Zoo. Feb. 5, 2024

Trees fell on Grass Valley Road in the Oakland Hills near the Oakland Zoo. Feb. 5, 2024

The Golden Gate Bridge on February 3, 2024.

San Jose firefighters rescue the unhoused from a raging river.

Charlotte Crysdale's Nissan was crushed by a eucalyptus tree in Santa Cruz (Alice Wertz)

A Toyota Camry crushed by the weight of a downed tree in Santa Cruz's west side (Alice Wertz)

Several motorists helped to move the fallen tree out of the roadway of Mt. Hermon Rd. in Felton, CA.

Sea foam sprayed people in Santa Cruz.