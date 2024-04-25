These are California's top 10 high schools, according to US News

When it comes to the top high schools in the U.S., California is home to some of the best, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report's annual "Best High School Rankings" for 2024 was just released, reviewing more than 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states. Analysts categorized schools based on factors including state assessments, graduation rates, and college readiness, according to the report.

California had a total of 11 schools in the top 100 - with one ranking in the top 10. That prestigious honor goes to Riverside STEM Academy, which placed No. 10.

Two schools in Los Angeles County - Whitney High School in Cerritos and Science Academy Stem Magnet in North Hollywood - landed in second and third place in the state, respectively.

Here's the full list of top 10 public high schools in California, according to the report:

Riverside Stem Academy (Riverside) Whitney High School (Cerritos) Science Academy Stem Magnet (North Hollywood) Oxford Academy (Cypress) California Academy of Mathematics and Science (Carson) Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy (Wilmington Lowell High School (San Francisco) Pacific Collegiate Charter (Santa Cruz) Lynbrook High School (San Jose) Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early Academy College (Gilroy)

Nationwide, Florida and Arizona ranked with the most high schools in the top 100 with 12, while California had 11.

You can see the full study by tapping or clicking here.