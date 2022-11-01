California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money

Could you use some extra cash as the holiday season rapidly approaches?

You may want to check with the State of California - because you may be owed some money!

That's because the state currently has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller's office.

"Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name, the average payout was $433 last year," Controller Betty Yee said in a statement. "It is well worth the few minutes it takes to check if we are safeguarding any property for you."

In September, the State Controller’s Office reconnected 22,000 people with $41 million worth of property, including:

2,424 properties valued at $2.7 million in Los Angeles;

471 properties valued at $368,656 in Fresno;

2,647 properties valued at $956,379 in Sacramento;

728 properties valued at $170,996 in Bakersfield;

129 properties valued at $75,218 in Chico;

122 properties valued at $183,986 in Redding;

49 properties valued at $60,648 in Monterey; and

12 properties valued at $3,777 in Barstow.

To check if you're owed any money, visit www.claimit.ca.gov.

There, you can also submit claims for valuables or lost money, if you think you have any. You can also call 800-992-4647 for assistance Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with any further questions.

Common types of unclaimed property include bank accounts, wages, stocks, bonds, uncashed checks, insurance benefits and safe deposit box contents, according to the State Controller's Office.

California’s Unclaimed Property Program is a consumer protection program designed to keep businesses and other entities from keeping properties belonging to a customer with whom they have lost contact. It was founded in 1959.