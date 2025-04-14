Californians get 2nd chance at $2,000 voucher toward e-bike purchase – here's how to apply

article

California's widely popular e-bike voucher program is returning this month, giving residents another opportunity to score $2,000 that can be used to purchase an electronic bicycle.

The second application window will open at 5 p.m. on April 29, this time with 1,000 vouchers up for grabs.

The program, launched by the California Air Resource Board in December, saw upwards of 100,000 people in its queue during the first round of applications.

Within hours of the December launch, the program's application portal was closed because of the interest.

California E-bike Incentive Project

The California E-bike Incentive Project was launched last year in partnership with more than 20 community-based groups, which will conduct outreach and provide application assistance, according to the board.

The incentive program seeks to ensure low-income residents are not left behind as California advances toward a zero-emissions future, officials said.

"Prioritizing equity and access is key as we work to achieve our zero-emissions goals, and this incentive program will support those efforts by helping e-bikes be part of the solution," said CARB Executive Officer Steven Cliff.

Transportation experts say electric bikes are a greener alternative to vehicles, and for commuters, they promote exercise and allow for traveling longer distances than traditional bicycles.

"By using e-bikes, people can get around and meet everyday needs while improving air quality," said Cliff.

Prices for e-bikes range from about $600 to around $4,000, according to Consumer Reports.

Other estimates put the average price at about $2,000.

The California Legislature appropriated $7.5 million in funding for the E-bike Incentive Project.

How to apply

Those interested in the voucher program can join the application waiting room on April 29 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Each person in the waiting room by 6 p.m. will have an equal opportunity to access the application.

Only 1,000 applications will be approved, according to the project website.

Who is eligible?

State residents must be 18 or older to take advantage of the program.

The incentive recipients must also meet income requirements, having an annual household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

The income limits vary depending on household size. For a household of one, the limit is $45,180, while a household of four has a limit of $93,600.

Applicants will be given priority if their household income falls under 225% of the Federal Poverty Level. For a one-person household, the priority income limit is 33,885.

For more on the income limits, click here.

Only one incentive is available per person.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and e-bike vouchers will be distributed until they're gone.

Once approved, applicants will be required to watch a rider safety video in order to receive a voucher.

Applicants are required to receive voucher approval before purchasing the e-bike. The money cannot be used retroactively.

Approved E-bikes

The voucher can then be used at an approved retailer, the air resources board said.

The voucher can be used on new class 1-3 UL or EN-compliant bikes with a motor of less than or equal to 750 watts, operable pedals and battery-operated front lights.

The agency notes that an eligible e-bike must have a one-year manufacturer's warranty and be fully assembled.

The $2,000 voucher can also be used for e-bike accessories, like a helmet, bike lock, mirror and reflective clothing, though these items have to be purchased at the same time as the bike.

The voucher cannot go toward the purchase of a used e-bike, bikes modified with an e-bike conversion kit, e-bikes outside the three-class system, scooters, or mopeds.