Californians have sex on the brain, according to study that looked at Google trends

Californians apparently have sex on their minds more than residents in any other state in the nation.

A study conducted by TermLife2Go, a life insurance company, found that California residents turned to Google to find out about “intimacy issues" more frequently than people living in any other state in the nation.

This study found that internet addiction, major depressive disorder, and memory loss were the top three concerns for the nation as a whole.

“While it’s important to keep what we find on the internet in perspective and see a licensed mental health professional, it’s also fascinating to see what everyone else’s mental health concerns are too,’’ the company said in a statement.

Among the findings:

Arizona, Maryland, and South Carolina residents Googled “stress at work,” while Georgians and Pennsylvanians searched for information about “stress headaches.”

In Oklahoma, residents Googled most about “low sex drive,” and “low libido” while people living in Ohio had a much different concern: their potentially obsessive love of coffee.

Not surprising, seasonal affective disorder was the most Googled concern in Alaska, where residents can go days without seeing the sun in the winter months.

Utah residents turned to Google more frequently than those in other states to learn more about postpartum depression. Utah is among the top 10 states for high birth rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri was the only state concerned about its social media habits, although people in Massachusetts, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington took to Google to learn about “internet addiction.”

New York, home to one of the most expensive cities in the nation, Googled financial stress more than any other term and alcoholism was the top mental health concern for internet searchers in Minnesota, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

To find each state’s most Googled mental health concern, the company used mental health sites including the National Alliance on Mental Health , TalkSpace, and MentalHealth.gov to compile a list of the most common mental health conditions, along with their corresponding symptoms and stressors.

Researchers then ran the conditions, stressors, and symptoms through Google Trends to identify which mental health concerns were searched most frequently in each state in a one-year time period.

The company said that arming yourself with knowledge about mental health “is a great way to start taking care of your well-being.” However, they also said that attempts to self-diagnose a mental health issue runs the risk of spending days on the internet heading down the wrong path.

If you are looking for mental health, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-877-726-4727.